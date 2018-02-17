Ghanaians must honour Alban Bagbin- Torgbui Datsomor

Torgbui Datsomor Adelashie II, a prominent Anlo Chief based in Tema, has appealed to Ghanaians to honour Mr Alban S.K Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Nadowli for being the longest serving parliamentarian.

“The brilliant chap, who performed excellently well as Minority Leader and Majority Leader is admired worldwide because of his rich experience in law making and also performed creditably when he was occupying cabinet ministerial positions as one of the best African Parliamentarians.

“I admire him because since he entered Parliament 25 years ago, he has been frank, respectful, truthful, fearless, God fearing and very knowledgeable about governance, he has a rich curriculum vitae and has helped many people in diverse ways. Leadership is about the one who can carry with wisdom and Hon. Bagbin has demonstrated it.” Torgbui Datsomor said.

Torgbui Datsomor, who speaking in an interview with the media at Tema said his leadership was exemplary and should therefore be hailed in the country.

Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, born 24 September 1957 is a politician and was the Minister for Health in the Ghana from 2012 to February 2013.

He is also the Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo and hails from Sombo in the Upper West Region and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and English at the University of Ghana in 1980. He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law at Makola in Accra after which he was called to the bar in 1982.

Politically, Mr Bagbin is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and represents the people of Nadowli-Kaleo, formerly of Nadowli West Constituency in the Upper West Region.

Mr Bagbin announced his intentions to run for President in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries and later became the Majority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament in 2009.

Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing by President Mills.

He is currently the Second Deputy Speaker of the seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Source: GNA