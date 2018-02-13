Health Agencies Regulator to clampdown on unlicensed operators

Mr Mathew Kyeremeh, Registrar at the Health Facilities Regulation Agency (HEFRA), of the Ministry of Health, on Tuesday warned unregistered health institutions to regularize their activities or face sanctions.



He said the Regulation Agency has the mandate by law to register, regulate, and monitor all health institutions in the country and it is committed to ensuring sanity in the sector.



“The situation where anyone can just set up a health facility without any certification or regulation is over, assuring that, HEFRA will ensure full compliance by the management of health centres”, he said.



Mr Kyeremeh said this when he inaugurated an ultra-modern health centre, the Perfect Hands Healthcare Services at Tema, Mitchel Camp.



He said the Agency has embarked on a sensitization and education programme to get unregistered health centres regularised and come on-board.



This, he said, was the first step to get all health facilities registered and their activities regulated, warning that, any facility that failed to take advantage of the sensitisation programme to regularise their activities would face sanctions.



Mr Kyeremeh appealed to government to help HEFRA with logistics and other working tools to be able to carry out its mandate effectively.



He commended the management of Perfect Hands Healthcare services for regularizing their activities and urged others to emulate.



Madam Grace Abigail Amissah, the Executive Director of Perfect Hands Healthcare Services, said the ultra-modern health facility would help facilitate health delivery to its clients.



“That is why our state of the art facility comprises of emergency room, antenatal unit, laboratory department, pharmacy, visitor’s lounge, massage parlour and a conference room among others, just to cater for all,” she said.

She said the facility had also employed dedicated and professional staff to help provide quality health care.



“Noted for providing home care health service, Perfect Hands Healthcare Services promises to continue providing better health service, whilst attending to those who will visit the facility centre,” she said.

Source: GNA