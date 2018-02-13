CHRAJ records high number of non-maintenance of children in Western Region

The Western Regional Office of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) continue to record high rates of non-maintenance of children in some districts.



Nana Jomfoah Amua-Sekyi, CHRAJ Regional Director, who made this known to the Ghana news Agency (GNA) in an interview in Takoradi, said last year the Enchi district recorded the highest of 59 cases followed by Sefwi Wiawso with 27, with Tarkwa recording 24 cases.

She said Axim had 18 cases with Asankragua recording 15, Bibiani 14 cases, with Wassa East recording 10 cases.

The Takoradi recorded eight cases, Juaboso six cases, while Agona Nkwanta and Half Assini recorded five each.



Nana Amua-sekyi said in the same period, the Commission recorded 58 cases related to non-maintenance of spouses in seven operational districts.

The Regional CHRAJ Director expressed worry about the number of human rights complaints received during the period stressing that Enchi district had the highest number of 162 cases, with Sefwi Wiawso recording 126 cases, while Bibiani had 116 cases.

The Axim district recorded 87 cases, Asankragua 70, with Tarkwa recording 64, while Takoradi had 60 cases.



The Wassa East district had 32 human rights cases, Agona Nkwanta recorded 28 cases, Half Assini 27, and Juaboso recorded the lowest of 26 cases.

Nana Amua-Sekyi said last year, the Commission recorded a total of 822 cases made up of 796 human rights cases, 24 administrative cases and two corruption cases.

The Regional Director explained that, out of the number, the Commission was able to close 778 of the cases with 92 cases pending.



According to her, 56 out of 70 complaints received in 2016 were closed in 2017.



Nana Amua-Sekyi expressed worry that the Commission had only 11 operational districts out of the 22 districts of the Region and noted that inadequate number of staff made it difficult for the Commission to ensure that issues of human rights and administrative justice were efficiently dealt with.

Source: GNA