Ghana participates in World Urban Forum 9

Ghana is participating in the Ninth Session of the United Nations (UN) Habitat World Urban Forum (WUF9) scheduled from February 7 to 13 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The country’s Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLG&RD) and its agencies is set to seek answers to some of her pressing urban management challenges at the WUF9.

The WUF9 is the key platform to discuss the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the urban dimension of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and it is one of the most open gatherings in the international arena.

It mobilises urban actors in national governments, sub-national and local governments, civil society, private sector and academia to share knowledge and solutions for sustainable urban development; facilitate stakeholders’ inputs to monitoring and reporting on the New Urban Agenda and facilitate strong multi-stakeholder partnerships.

The New Urban Agenda was adopted in October 2016 at the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development – Habitat III in Quito, Ecuador and was a result of a unique consensus among all participating states.

The document sets out a common vision and global standards for urban development in the coming decades and comes at a critical moment, when for the first time in history, over half of the world’s population is residing in cities.

The WUF9 which is on the theme: “Cities 2030, Cities for All: Implementing the New Urban Agenda” will place the forum’s focus on the New Urban Agenda as a tool and accelerator for achieving Agenda 2030 and the SDGs.

The country will for the first time organise three side events and will mount an exhibition booth to showcase some of its successes in its urban management practices, while participants on the Ghana’s delegation will share knowledge with other countries and learn their best practices in urban management.

Ghana’s delegation is led by Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development ( MLG&RD), Mr Akwasi Boateng Adjei, a Deputy Minister, MLG&RD, Mr Ahomka Lindsay, a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, Member of Parliament for Tano South and a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and Urban Development experts.

The New Urban Agenda lays out the vision for future cities based on the science of urban development providing tools in crucial areas.

The WUF was created in 2002 to bring countries together to discuss issues that are critical to the management of urban areas through a sustainable urban development and cities.

It is the world’s premier conference on urban issues, established in 2001 by the United Nations.

