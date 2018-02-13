Alleged Policeman robber failed to convince me – Witness

A Policeman on Monday narrated to an Accra Circuit Court how his vigilance led to the arrest of his colleague and three others allegedly involved in the Nungua Supermarket robbery.

General Lance Corporal Emmanuel Quartey said General Lance Corporal Raymond Amegashie, failed to convince him when he told him that he had been offered a lift by the three others named in the robbery.

Lance Corporal Quartey, the second prosecution witness said he therefore told Amegashie that he was under arrest because he (Amegashie) had hidden his AK47 rifle in his attire.

The witness made this known when he was led in evidence by Chief Inspector Kofi Adu, who is leading the prosecution in the case in which Amegashie, Ibrahim Ayirebo a motor mechanic, Bright Dorkanu, a driver’s mate and Stanley Akorli, a driver have been charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery.

The four who are on remand have pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

According to the witness when he and his colleagues arrested the accused during a snap check, Ayirebo shouted and said “Amagashie had been their leader and as for today, we will not allow him to go scout free”.

Recounting how strong the accused persons were, Lance Corporal Quartey said he and his colleagues had a tough time before they could handcuff the three making room for Amegashie to escape from the scene.

The second witness said on December 12, last year, whiles on duty during snap check, he saw a Toyota Corolla taxicab approaching the checkpoint, but later the occupants of the car attempted to take a detour to avoid the checkpoint

However the witness said he signalled them to stop.

“When I got closer to the vehicle, I asked the occupants to put on the light in the vehicle but they refused so I put on my touch light to ascertain who the occupants were,” Lance Corporal Quartey said.

According to him, he realised that Amegashie who occupied the front passage seat of the car was dressed in a Police apparel but had a different top and he had covered his rifle with his uniform.

Witness explained that Amegashie was wearing Police uniform trousers and boots with an ordinary shirt and upon questioning him Amegashie about the rifle he was holding, Amegashie told him that he was a Policeman on duty at Tema.

Witness told the court that he also saw Ayirebo and Dorkanu seated behind Amegashie but the two had in between them a bag and Akorli was the driver of the vehicle.

L/C Quartey said he realised that Ayirebo was trying to pick something in the vehicle so he quickly jumped into their taxi and called for help adding that accused were “very strong.”

The witness said he and the Police Patrol Team managed to escort three of the accused persons to Community 18 Police Station but Amegashie escaped with his rifle.

“At the charge office we retrieved a foreign pistol and the bag which also contained GHc19,000.00 with some dollars which I cannot remember the exact amount,” witness added.

L/C Quartey said they also retrieved the apparels used by the accused persons during the robbery and Ms Helen Asante’s mobile Phone.

Witness said the complainant was contacted and she indicated that she had been robbed at Nungua and her phone was among the items the robbers took away.

According to the witness, the complainant and her workers also came to the Police Station and identified the robbers.

The facts presented by Prosecution indicated that the complainant, Hellen Asante is a trader operating a provision store around the Nungua Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

Prosecution said Amegashie was stationed at Tema Regional SWAT Unit, Ayirebo resides at Tema Community one, Dorkanu also resides at Ashaiman and whiles Akorli lived at Tema Gulf City.

The Prosecution said on December 12, last year, at about 9:00pm, the four accused planned to go on a robbery spree.

Prosecution said Amegashie who was detailed for guard duty at Glotee Ghana abandoned his post with his AK 47 rifle plus 20 rounds of ammunitions.

Prosecution said Ayeribo also armed himself with a pistol.

According to the prosecution the two boarded a taxi with registration GX 9514-13 driven by Akorli and proceeded to the complainant’s shop at Nungua.

Prosecution said Amegashie, Ayirebo and Dorkanu alighted from the vehicle and entered the complainant’s shop amidst sporadic gunfire and robbed her of GH¢45,000 cedis and 1,000 dollars.

After the act the accused boarded their vehicle and sped off to Tema. The complainant then reported the incident to the Police.

The prosecution said Ayirebo, Dorkanu and Akorli were nabbed at the Community 18 Abattoir Police check Point where GH¢19,500 and $600 were retrieved from them.

Amegashie, the prosecution who managed to escape with his AK 47 rifle spent the night at Tema Motorway roundabout and returned his rifle the following day.

Prosecution said Amegashie in his attempt to escape was later arrested at Tsopoli Police Barrier.

The case has been adjourned to February 14 for hearing to continue.

Source: GNA