Community up in arms over unrestrained land sale by chief

The people of Ahodwo, a community near Sepaase, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District, are up in arms over unrestrained sale of their lands by the chief.

They have sworn to stop Nana Kwadwo Fordjour from cutting down their cocoa, citrus and other food crop farms – grab and sell these lands to developers.

True to their word, both the youth and the aged, on Tuesday, angrily chased out surveyors and other workers he had engaged to demarcate the farmlands into building plots.

Mr. James Adusei Sarkodie, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who has cultivated 30 acres of citrus there, denounced the move by the chief and warned that things could escalate – become messy and get out of hand.

He wondered why anybody would want to take away other people’s livelihoods just for their personal comfort, taste and convenience.

The ownership of Ahodwo traditional lands, he added, was in dispute and pending before the Asantehene’s court for determination.

He said he therefore found the chief’s action to be a misstep, ill-advised and disrespectful to the Asante King’s court.

Mr. Sarkodie underlined their unswerving determination to go to every length to protect what was rightly theirs.

Source: GNA