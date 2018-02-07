Commercial drivers demonstrate against high fuel prices

Commercial Drivers and consumers of petroleum products on Wednesday demonstrated against government over the rising fuel prices in the country.

The demonstration dubbed: “TE SO OOOOO TON” (Stop the Excuses, Reduce the Taxes) was organised by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) in collaboration with Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), Committed Drivers Association, Concern Drivers Association and True Drivers Union, is to appeal to government to reduce taxes on petroleum products.

The demonstrators, dressed in red and black, displayed placards some of which read: “88 per cent Taxes is Too Much, Mr President Listen to Drivers, Drivers Abre, Aygarko Remember Your Word”.

The demonstrators set-off from Obra Spot, near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange at Circle in Accra at exactly 0830 hours and went through some principal streets, backed with chanting of songs, drawing applause from some onlookers.

Others, along the route joined the demonstrators to show solidarity until the protest march ended at the Arts Centre, near the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

Mr Duncan Amoah, the Executive Director of COPEC addressing the media called on government to review prices of petroleum products.

“We are telling the government that the increases in fuel prices is only killing our pockets, businesses and the drivers. Commercial Drivers cannot even account for sales to their car owners anymore. We are saying that increase is too much.

“Today petrol is selling at GH¢11.00 ex- refinery price. If government was doing GH¢6.00 taxes we will be able to buy petrol in Ghana at GH¢17. 00 maximum.

“But unfortunately we now buy at GH¢21.00 with the possibility of another increment at the next pricing window. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we beg of you, Ghanaians are complaining of the increases.

“We are tired of having to cough up more money every day, every week to be able to pay for fuel to go by our daily jobs,” he said.

He said: “We are saying that the promises we were given, if you cannot fulfil the promises to reduce fuel prices bring it down to GH¢16.00 so that we can all be sure that where it is where nothing has been added”.

Mr Duncan added that a petition would be presented to the Presidency, Parliament, Ministries of Energy, Transport and Finance.

Mr Amoah said if government does not respond to their demands they would host demonstrations until government heeds to their call.

Mr Asaki Samson Awingobil, Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association said fuel price increases affected the standard of living of Ghanaians and called on all to support the course.

Source: GNA