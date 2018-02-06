MOFA to engage 10,000 farmers in Planting for Food and Jobs in Dormaa

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture(MOFA) in Dormaa Central Municipality would engage 10,000 farmers for the Planting for Food and jobs programme in the Dormaa Central Municipality, Mr Munkaila Jawad, the Municipal Director of MOFA has announced.



He said the Dormaa Municipal Assembly was in the process of writing a proposal for funding at the Planting for Food and jobs Secretariat in Accra to drive the agenda within the Municipality.



Mr Jawad said this at a mini durbar of chiefs and people of Kosane, when he accompanied the Municipal Chief Executive on a duty tour to the area.



He stated that an additional 100 youth would be trained to teach farmers how to plant cashew and cocoa with 20 more to receive training on cashew grafting and how to take care of seedlings at the nursery at Wenchi.



The MOFA Director appealed to interested youth in the area to take advantage of the programme and register with his outfit to improve on their livelihoods.



Nana Yeboah Kukudebi, the Adontehene of Kosane, appealed for the construction of the roads in the area.



Mr Shadrach Adjei, the Assembly man for the Kosane Electoral Area, asked for a Community based Health Planning Service compound, boreholes, and extension of streetlights to the area.



Mr Samuel Adjei, Assistant Station Officer, Ghana National Fire Service in Dormaa-Ahenkro advised the inhabitants to desist from negative habits such as charcoal burning, cooking on farmlands and bush burning, hunting for game.



He said these activities were banned in the harmattan activities and anyone found culpable would be made to face the full rigours of the law.



The Assistant Station Officer added that it was done to preserve and conserve the environment and the natural vegetation for posterity.



Source: GNA