Minority stages walkout over ‘Cash for Seat’ Report

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday staged a walkout from the chamber to avoid deliberations of the Special Committee tasked to investigate the “Cash for Seat” allegations against the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The Committee on Friday presented the report on the enquiry for distribution to members of the House, and the Minority, referring to Standing Order 80 of the House, argued that 48 hours should have elapsed before a motion could be moved on that report.

Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu told the House that per the Order, enough time had elapsed for the motion to be moved, more so when the report, was given to them on the morning of Tuesday.

He added that the report was a bulky one with 146 pages, and Members of the House would need ample time to study it for meaningful inputs after the motion was moved.

The Minority Leader noted that the report did not capture all the witnesses that appeared at the probe and cited that some aspects the testimony of the Controller and Accountant General were not contained in the report.

As the Minority Leader complained, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu, got on his feet, drawing the attention of the House that there was the need to follow procedure as the motion had to be laid and seconded, before the discussion on the motion would start.

Despite quoting aspects of the report, Mr Iddrisu indicated that if he would not be allowed to continue with his submission, requesting for the 48 hour period to elapse, and for members to amply study the report, the Members on the Minority Side would not take part in the debate.

As a result, there was confusion from the two sides, after which members on the Minority Side staged a walkout, leaving only the majority members to continue with the rest of proceedings.

The Minority later told journalists that they would hold a press conference on the incident at 1400 hours at the Parliament House

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, said the Minority would not be cajoled to do something against the Standing Orders, adding that some members on the Minority were yet to have copies of the report.

Source: GNA