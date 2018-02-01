Families of gang rape suspects angry over adjournment

Family members of the five boys alleged to have gang raped an under-age girl at Bantama in Kumasi are furious over the delay in their trial and continued detention.



The suspects have been held in custody since their arrest on December 18, last year.



Their relatives could not hold back their anger and hurled insults on police officers and journalists after the Kumasi-Gender Court, presided over by Madam Comfort Taseame, adjourned the case on Wednesday to February 07.



The prosecution had asked for time to allow the police to continue with their investigation and this was upheld by the court.



The five were captured in a video footage that went viral on social media, gang raping the victim.



The video triggered a wave of public outrage and condemnation, leading to their arrest.

Source: GNA