Court discharges Bulldog

An Accra Central District Court on Wednesday discharged Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog, the Chief Executive Officer of Bull Haus Entertainment, accused of murdering Fennec Okyere, a Music Producer in May 2014.

The court presided over by Mr Worlanyo Kotoku held that when the matter was called in court prosecution and complainant in the matter were not in court.

According to the judge at the court’s last sitting, prosecution was conspicuously absent adding that he (the trial Judge) had no option than to discharge Bulldog.

Bulldog was however in court without his counsel Mr Jerry Avernorgbor.

Bulldog has been held on the charges of conspiracy to murder and murder.

During the trial process, Bulldog’s plea was not taken and the matter was referred to the Attorney General’s Office for advice, however, he sought for bail and was granted at the Human Rights Court, a division of the High Court.

After waiting for several months, the Attorney General’s office advised last year that Bulldog should be discharged but the Prosecution contended that there were some codified information attached to the discharge, hence it was unable to discharge Bulldog.

The District Court at the time also said it was unable to discharge Bulldog because it had no copies of the letter discharging him.

The court also ordered the State Attorney who worked on his docket to appear and explained to court the ‘said codified information’ in the discharge letter.



The State Attorney was not forth coming. The case was adjourned on several occasions.

Source: GNA