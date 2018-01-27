Curfew hours on Kpatinga and Bimbilla renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on two towns in the Northern Region.

They are Kpatinga from 12:00 midnight to 0400 hours and Bimbilla from 1800 hours to 0600 hours, both effective Friday, January 26, 2018.

This was announced in a statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

It said the renewal of the hours were upon the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

The statement urged the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to resolve their conflicts to ensure peace.

It reiterated the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and that any person found with arms and ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA