Police re-arrest two fugitives in Kwabenya escape case

The Accra Regional Police Command has announced the arrest of two of the seven fugitives, who absconded from lawful custody at the Kwabenya police station.



The duo: Atta Kwadwo and Prince Osei were apprehended last Tuesday January 23, at Worawora in the Volta Region.



Mr David Asante-Appeatu, Inspector General of Police (IGP), disclosed this at a press encounter to update the public on the recent incident at Kwabenya, where a gang of six men attacked the police station, freed seven fugitives from police cell and shot Emmanuel Ashilevi, a Police Inspector.



He said three accomplices, who aided the escape of the fugitives were also arrested on Monday January 22, 2018 and Wednesday January 24, 2018 in Accra.



They are: Madam Nancy Bentaa alias Awura Ama, 28, Mr George Yeboah, also known as Kwasi Shower and Mr Kofi Acheampong alias Nana Owuo, 32.



Mr Asante-Appeatu said Kofi Acheampong is believed to be the spiritual father of the suspects and a source of weapon supply to the criminals.



“At the time of their arrest, the police found cultic items such as a coffin and skeletons at the location in Afienya,” he added.



The IGP lamented that the attack and the shooting of the officer was awful and unforgettable.



“A lot of intelligence has been gathered and they are still being processed by a specialised team of investigators. We are therefore confident of arresting all the fugitives and all persons connected to their escape and murder of Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi,” he assured.



Mr Asante-Appeatu urged the public to lookout for the rest of the suspects and offer the Police administration with credible information that would lead to the capture of the rest of the fugitives.



He reiterated that a reward of GH¢15,000 would be given to any person who would provide credible information leading to the apprehension of the rest of the fugitives.



The fugitives still on the run are: Dickson Ofori, from Bonwire near Dzasikan, smallish, dark in complexion with the height of five feet five inches tall, and Chiduzor Akwuba, a Nigerian, fair in complexion five feet six inches tall, with a tattoo of a Tiger head on the left shoulder.

The rest are Rockson Edem, from Kpando in the Volta Region, slim, fair in complexion and five feet seven inches tall, Kofi Darko, whose birth place is Asante Akyem, in the Ashanti Region, five feet seven inches tall and Emmanuel Kotey, from Marfo, near Adoajiri, five feet nine inches tall.

Source: GNA