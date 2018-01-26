Five arrested in connection with police murder in Lapaz

Five persons are currently in the grips of the police in connection with the murder of Mr Daniel Owusu, a Constabl, by armed robbers at Lapaz in Accra, in July last year.

The two suspects are: Kasim Mukaila 30, also known as Ekpe, and Musah Ibrahim 37, also known as Moses Can Do.

The rest are accomplices and they are: Benjamin Nii Lamptey 27, alias Flegzy-Boe, Laila Mohammed, 20, alias Nil, and Abass Abdulai, 36.

Briefing the media on Thursday, Mr David Asante-Appeatu, the Inspector General of Police, explained that the two suspects, after shooting Constable Daniel Owusu, went into hiding until recently when they were arrested.

He urged the public and the international community to remain calm and support the police.

Source: GNA