GWCL announces intermittent supply of water in Accra and environs

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on Friday announced the shutdown of the desalination plant in Accra due to the low water supply at the intake point.

The closure of the plant had led to intermittent water supply in most parts of Accra and as well as other surrounding cities and towns in the country.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Stanley Martey, Chief Manager, Head of Public Relations and Communications at GWCL admitted the serious impact of the water situation in Accra and appealed to the public to cooperate with the company through the dry season.



He advised a section of the clients who use treated water for keeping lawns green, for commercial washing of vehicles to desist from such practices.



“The dry season is on and marginal consumers with greater dependence on rainwater have also compounded the problem by taking to treated water use. These practices ease the pressures in the pipelines thereby causing low pressure and no flow in some areas, especially areas located in high elevations,“ he emphasised.



Mr Martey assured the general public that the GWCL management was working assiduously to undertake the necessary steps to improve the water delivery in the country and envisaged that these steps would significantly address the dry season water shortages.



The Head of Public Relations and Communications recommended to the public to repair all water leakages in their homes including overflowing reservoirs and dripping taps value.



He advised the public to report all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices, Customer Service centres, and fault offices for it to be fixed.



He urged consumers to also report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices to GWCL offices.



Source: GNA