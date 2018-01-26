African leaders asked to set strong example against corruption

African leaders have been called upon to lead in setting good examples in the anti-corruption fight. The political economy of most African countries are beset with corruption – which has been identified as a canker against progress.

Speaking to journalists at the 30th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Prof. Emmanuel Nnadozie, the Executive Secretary of the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) called on African leaders to show strong leadership prioritizing the fight against corruption.

The theme for the Summit is: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

“The advice that we would be giving to the African member States of the AU and ACBF is that they should make sure they prioritise the fight against corruption among many other things,” Prof. Nnadozie said, according to a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com.

He emphasized that the fight against corruption is not just about the enforcement and making sure the justice system implements laws, it is also about changing mindsets through various mechanisms. Leadership and setting example are also extremely important, it said.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi