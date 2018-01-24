Two dead, another injured in gory accident at Komenda 

A driver and the mate of an Ashok Leyland cargo truck died on the spot when their vehicle got involved in a gory accident at Komenda Junction in the early hours of Wednesday.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency, Assistant Division Officer (I), Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, said the tragic incident occurred around 0807 hours on Wednesday.

He said a store-keeper on board the truck was also seriously injured and was rushed to the Kisis Urban Health Centre for treatment.

Abdul Hudu said the Ashock Leyland cargo truck, with registration number GN6626-17, loaded with chip boards, was travelling towards Takoradi with a mate and a store-keeper on board.

He said the cargo truck belonged to H and M Timber and Hardware Company Limited.

Abdul Hudu said the driver of the truck had a tyre burst and lost control of the steering wheel, veered off his lane to the opposite lane, somersaulted and landed on its side.

He said the driver and the mate died on the spot with the store- keeper on board sustaining severe injuries.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Kisis Urban Health Centre morgue for autopsy.

Source: GNA