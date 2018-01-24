Ga Chiefs console K.B. Asante’s family

A delegation of Ga chiefs have paid a visit to the family of the late Mr Kweku B. Asante, who passed on some few days ago at his residence at La, in Accra.

The delegation, led by Nii Boni Adama Latse II, Ga Mantse, was at the residence to mourn with his wife and family and signed a book of condolence.

In a statement, Nii Adama Latse said the former retired diplomat had an interesting and satisfying life in the course of his duties.

He described the late Mr Asante as very hard working, especially when it comes to Ga Dangme issues, irrespective of his age.

Nii Adama Latse said, he together with some Ga Dangme prominent personalities in Accra, had enjoyed KB’s company and highly appreciated his contributions to the State.

Mr K.B. Asante, a politician, diplomat and a science and mathematics teacher, was born on

March 26, 1924 and educated at Achimota School, in Accra, during the colonial regime.

He was also the Secretary to the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1960.

The delegation was made up of Mr Daniel Tackie, Head of Family, Teiko Tsuru We, Nii Aryeh Tackie, Linguist, Nii Yaote Oto, Ga Dzaasetse (King Maker), Nii Tackie Kommey, former Member of Parliament and spokesperson of the Ga Mantse and Madam Grace Oku, Dzaase elder.

The family of KB’s Maternal and Paternal representatives made up of Mr Edmund Lomotey and Reverend Dr Emmanuel Oddoye of the University of Ghana received the chiefs.

They expressed their appreciation to the chiefs for the visit and said the funeral and burial arrangements would be announced later.

Source: GNA