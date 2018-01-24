Massive Protests against Trump’s First Year

The Women’s Day march marked annually by women activists across the length and breadth of the United States of America took a different twist this year as it turned into a protest march against President Trump’s first year in office in Cincinnati, US.

A huge crowd from all walks of life including whites, black Americans, men, the old, young, disabled and even babies participated in the march carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Elect a clown, expect a circus’, “ Don’t normalise Trump”, “They can’t shit down my vote”, ‘Lock him up”, “Disrespected, disillusioned, disheartened”, “Angry feminists kill joy” and “Trump, illegitimate President”.

Others were “Put your shithole together”, “Not a penny for your damn wall”, “You can’t fix stupid but you can vote them out”, “Resist, enlist, persist”, “We are all dreamers” “Treat women with respect” and “Justice for all”.

More than 20 women activists from around Ohio took turns to address the milling crowd at the Freedom Centre in Cincinnati who later marched peacefully amidst chanting of slogans and singing, rendering the security apparatus discharged to control the march virtually on holiday.

All the activists spoke against the social injustices in the American society and made a strong call for all to join the crusade and continue the fight.

In an interview with some of the participants, Anna Burrage, 58, a Diversity Coordinator, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that President Trump must stop picking and choosing.

According to her, the President had for the past year “Wasted everybody’s time” and that he had made more money on his private tours more than the amount cut for health and education in the country.

The event was witnessed by visiting Journalists from Ghana and five other countries, currently on a tour to the US, organised by the International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ) with funding from the United States Embassies in the selected countries.

Ron Clemons, a photographer, said he voted for the President with high hopes but was growing indignant because of how his administration was pursuing issues with immigration, adding that immigrants had become part of the socio-political and economic fabric of the American society.

“They work hard, pay their taxes and help build the nation”, he noted, admitting that there were some bad nuts amongst them though but that could be found in every society.

Timothy Swallow Marshal, a Director of Cinematography in Cincinnati, was unhappy with how immigrants were being treated and asked that the stay of those living in the country now should be normalised while the Government strategised to control their influx.

Bolin Powell, a political consultant was of the view that Africans, Asians, Latinos and all other races in America had contributed their quota to what had made America great and must be respected for that.

They all saw President Trump’s first year in office as chaotic without any positive impact on their lives.

Source: GNA