Show love and steadfast loyalty to the nation – Presiding Bishop

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, the Most Reverend Titus Kofi Awotwi-Pratt, has called for the people to show love and steadfast loyalty to the nation.

He asked that they all accepted to put the national interest at the heart of everything they did.

That, he indicated, was the way forward to achieve accelerated socio-economic development, to make things better for everybody.

“Ghana can only move forward when the citizens are ready and willing to work hard and make the necessary sacrifices in the interest of the country”.

The Most Rev Awotwi-Pratt was delivering the sermon at a service held to climax the 20th anniversary celebration of the Effiduase Diocese of the Church at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District.

He reminded everybody to overcome unbridled greed and selfishness – the twin evil, he said, had been fuelling corruption in the society

The Presiding Bishop advised the congregation to become good example to others in their community by staying completely away, from any conduct that was wrongful and improper.

He underlined the church’s unwavering support for the government’s fight to root out corruption.

It would additionally continue to forge strong partnership with the government to bring progress to the people.

Source: GNA