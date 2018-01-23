African Union to fight corruption in 2018

The African Union (AU) is taking the fight against corruption a notch higher. The organization announced Monday January 22, that it will make 2018 the anti-corruption year.

The year it says will be launched during the 30th Assembly of Heads of State and Government which began Monday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Corruption is a major problem in Africa, leading to loss of billions of dollars in funds and resources that otherwise could have gone into making the lives of citizens better.

“The African Union during its 30th Assembly of Heads of State and Government holding from 22 – 29 January 2018 in its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will launch 2018 as the African Anti-Corruption Year. This follows the declaration made at the 29th Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in January 2017. The upcoming Summit of the AU will be held under the theme: ‘Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’.” It said.

The AU indicated that under the leadership of the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC), the African Union, its organs, Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Civil Society Organizations together with citizens (women, men and young people alike) will embark on a journey to address the urgent need to curb corruption which is a major societal flaw causing setbacks in the socio-economic and political development of the continent.

“Corruption continues to hamper efforts aimed at promoting democratic governance, socio-economic transformation, peace and security, and the enjoyment of human rights in the AU Member States,” it added.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi