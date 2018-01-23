Sawla records zero maternal deaths in two years

Mr David Bukari, Acting District Director of Health for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district has commended the Savana Signatures, a Non-Governmental Organisation for its interventions in the recording of zero incident of maternal mortality for the past two years.

He said the district had not recorded any maternal mortality case since the introduction of the Technology for Maternal and Child Health (T4MCH) project in the area stressing that its implementation had been significant at reducing infant and maternal mortalities.

Mr Bukari was addressing an annual review meeting of the district at Jindabo in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Northern region with the support of Savana Signatures, a technologically focused organisation.

The Technology for Maternal and Child Health (T4MCH) project is being implemented in the Northern, Upper West and Volta regions with funding from Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

The project is aimed at improving maternal and child health through support for some selected health facilities and voice sms alerts to pregnant women on pregnant care.

Mr Bukari said his outfit would continue to collaborate with the Savana Signatures to ensure quality health care delivery such as the utilisation of innovation systems introduced by the NGO.

Mr Abdul-Rashid Imoro, Programmes Manager of Savana Signatures said in partnership with Salasan, the T4MCH is being implemented in nine districts in 33 health facilities targeting 30,000 women and 28,000 men to reduce maternal and new born mortalities.

“The immediate outcomes of the project is to improve delivery of essential health services to pregnant women and new mothers and also to improve on the utilisation of essential health services by pregnant women and new-borns”, he said.

Madam Esther Murilimye, a beneficiary of the project suggested the need for all pregnant women to benefit from the sms alert system to enable them take good care of their new-borns.

She urged them to practise exclusive breastfeeding for a healthy life stressing that women who failed to practise exclusive breastfeeding havd their children falling sick often.

Mr Bamuru Thomas, a resident of Jindabo who watched a documentary on pregnancy, promised to send his wife to the health facility for antenatal services throughout the gestation period of his wife’s pregnancy explaining that it was very beneficial.

Source: GNA