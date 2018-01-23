Eat balanced meal for improved reproductive health

The Northern Regional Health Promoter has advised all especially couples to endeavour to eat balanced meals to help address their reproductive and sexual weakness problems rather than resorting to unhealthy herbal concoctions.

Madam Yakubu Rahinatu said balanced meals helped to ensure healthy living, which was necessary for improved productivity advising especially couples to avoid unapproved herbal concoctions, which were not good for their health.

She said many of the reproductive and sexual weakness related problems facing couples could be resolved through consumption of balanced meals, which would improve their nutritional status to enhance chances of getting pregnant.

Madam Rahinatu was speaking during the opening of the Sam Executive Cuisine, a home of assorted drinks and hygienic meals, located behind the Tamale Technical University.

Madam Sarah Ajara Musah, Director of Sam Executive Cuisine said the facility was opened to contribute to the economy of the Tamale Metropolis promising a delicacy of choice at affordable cost to all.

Source: GNA