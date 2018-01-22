Curfew on Alavanyo and Nkonya renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships from 1800 hours to 0600 hours, effective Sunday, January 21, 2018.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

It advised the public to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of their conflicts and disputes to ensure peace in the area.

The statement said the ban on carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons in the two towns and its environs is still in force and any person found with any arms or ammunitions would be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA