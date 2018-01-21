Ugandan Regulatory Authority benchmark Ghana FDA in Herbal Medicine Regulation

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has played host to a delegation of six from the Ugandan National Drug Authority (NDA) as part of efforts aimed at strengthening the collaboration between the two institutions.

A statement issued by the FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Ugandan NDA representatives were in Ghana for two days (January 15-16) to understudy the FDA’s Regulatory processes with emphasis on the regulation of Herbal Medicines.

The team aimed at leveraging on the best practices in regulation for which FDA has distinguished itself in Africa.

The team which was made up of four Board Members namely Dr Grace Nambatya Kyeyeune, Dr Sylvia Baluka Angubua, Dr Muhammad Mbabali and Dr Yahaya Sekagya, the Chief Executive Officer of the NDA, Ms Donna Kusemerewa and two senior members of staff, Mr David Nahamya and Mr Morris Seru, also looked at other regulatory practices and processes including the regulation of food, medical devices, food safety management, Information Management systems and Quality Management systems.

The team also visited the Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Mampong to observe first-hand how the FDA’s regulation of Herbal Medicine commences with the assessment of the acute toxicity of the Herbal Medicine.

The team also had the opportunity to comprehend the legal framework underpinning the FDA’s activities and how it manages its human resource to achieve its objectives.

The FDA in the past years, has hosted several regulatory authorities including regulators from Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gambia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Cote D’Ivoire and is looking to hosting many more of such collaboration with other Regulatory Agencies within the sub-region and internationally. One of which is scheduled to come on from March 7 to 9, 2018.

In her closing remarks, the Head of delegation of the NDA team, Dr Grace Nambatya Kyeyeune, Director of Research at the Ugandan Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Laboratory, expressed their gratitude to the FDA for hosting them.

She also said they were highly impressed with the FDA regulatory frame work on the whole.

She also said the visit has given direction for all the planning put in place for the establishment of Herbal directorate within the Food and Drugs administration which her Country is envisaging.

Mrs Delese A.A Darko, the CEO of FDA, pledged FDA’s technical support to the NDA in respect of Herbal Medicine Regulation and any other area they would need the FDA’s assistance.

Mrs Darko also said the FDA is honoured that it was chosen amongst other regulatory agencies within the sub-region as their benchmark.

The CEO further reiterated the doors of the FDA are always opened for future collaboration.

Source: GNA