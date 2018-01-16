Akufo-Addo accused of making himself lawyer and judge for appointees accused of abuse of office

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has been accused of making himself lawyer and judge whenever his appointees are accused of abuse of office and offensive conduct.

When accusations of corruption started mounting against the government’s appointees within one year of its coming into office – particularly in the matter of the sales of premix oil, the involvement of the Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery in the sale of ‘dirty oil’, and the ‘cash-for-seat’ scandal now before Parliament, the President responded by saying false claims of corruption against his government will not distract them.

Assessing the one-year in office of the Akufo-Addo government, the CDD-Ghana which pointed out some of the positives of the government including the nomination of a Special Prosecutor to prosecute corruption, pointed put many shortcomings of the government and accused the President of the tendency to arrogate to himself the right to serve as judge and lawyer for functionaries, agencies and others in his administration accused of abuse of office, and other offensive conducts.

“Again these are actions that undermine the possibility of objective discovery of facts and proper facts pertaining to these scandals, these allegations and therefore proper sanctions,” the Think Tank stated.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

