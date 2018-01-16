AfDB bans Belgian firm, GH Management Consultants for fraud and conflict of interest

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it has banned a Belgian management firm, GH Management Consultants, and its managing Partner, Georges Hanin from bidding for projects within the organization for a period of 15 months.

The AfDB said today that after an investigation undertaken by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption, it was established that the firm had engaged in fraudulent practices in bidding for and executing a contract providing consultancy services in the context of the AfDB-financed Statistics and Public Finance Institutional Support Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The AfDB says the decision was reached following an “agreement of settlement with the firm and its managing consultant.”

“GH Management falsified its past experience in order to qualify for the tender. Furthermore, the company failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest. Pursuant to the terms of the settlement, in consideration of their cooperation with the investigation, GH Management Consultants and Mr. Hanin will be excluded from benefitting from AfDB financing for a minimum period of 15 months. They will be released from debarment subject to the company’s senior management undergoing commercial ethics training,” it said.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi