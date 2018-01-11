Free SHS Policy rated most popular initiative

The Free Senior High School Programme of the Government has been rated the most popular initiative by majority of Ghanaians despite its related challenges.

A research conducted by the Department of Political Science of the University of Ghana revealed that 77 per cent of voters interviewed from 230 electoral areas of the country said the Free SHS was an excellent and novel programme.

The study sought to look at the performance of the Government after a year in office.

The research, which sampled the views of some 5000 respondents nationwide, applauded the Government for clamping down on illegal mining, restoring of the teachers and nurses training allowances and the National Health Insurance Scheme as well as the Planting for Food and Jobs.

Dr Bossman Asare, the Head of the Department of Political Science of the University of Ghana, who presented the findings at a lecture series held by the Department, said the study showed many people had endorsed government’s flagship programmes.

“We asked the electorate whether in spite of the challenges such as inadequate food and accommodation associated with the Free SHS Programme they still like it and the response was positive because they remarked that a year before, parents paid about GHS 1,200 for fresh students but now it is free,” he said.

Titled: Assessing Democratic Governance in Ghana – What the Voters Say, the research was jointly funded by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Political Science Department of University of Ghana.

Touching on the details of the assessment on government establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Dr Bossman Asare explained that the study suggested both supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress applauded the Government.

Although at the national level the NPP followers were supportive while the opposition party was not enthused, about 3,000 people at the grassroots, representing 54 per cent of the respondents, like the idea of the establishment the Office of the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption.

He said some 64 per cent of respondents said the establishment of the office alone would deter officials of the Government from engaging in corrupt activities.

Source: GNA