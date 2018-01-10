House-help to spend five years in prison over theft

A Kumasi Circuit Court has ordered a house-help to spend five years in prison over the theft of jewelry and other items valued at about GH¢82,450.00, belonging to her employer.

Fati Abu pleaded not guilty to the offence but the court ruled that she was guilty after its examination of the evidence.

Police Chief Inspector Comfort Baffour-Kyei told the court, presided over by Madam Patricia Amponsah, that the convict had been hired by the complainant, Cynthia Boadu, in December 2015.

Fati was fired a little over one year into the job and was paid deserved compensation.

The prosecution said after the convict had packed out, the employer detected that her jewelry and valuables were missing from her bedroom.

A formal report was made to the police and Fati was traced to her new place where some of the missing items were found in her room and she was arrested.

Fati in her caution statement admitted stealing every other item, except the jewelry.

She was inconsistent in her defense – earlier flatly denied stealing anything, and then shifted from that position to admit the crime and sought to justify this by saying this was to pay her employer back for her ingratitude.

Source: GNA