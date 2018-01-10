Ghana Immigration Service says it has no intention of exploiting job seekers

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has stated that it was not the intention of management to cash in on the recruitment process especially as stories on social media seems to portray.



It said the process of the recruitment was not peculiar to the GIS, but a process used by all the Security and educational institutions.



A release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra, it said “Indeed the Human Resource requirement practices will allow for a large pool of prospective applicants in a recruitment drive such as ours to select the best in terms of education, experience, physique and other expertise that will be require”.



It stated that “inherent in the requirements and process were restrictions to regulate and limit the number of applicants, such as age, height and even the period for the sale of e-voucher was also limited. Yet we had applicants who did not meet the basic requirements but went ahead to purchase the vouchers.”



It stated that the GIS has taken notice of the news making rounds in the media about monies generated from the sale of its recruitment e-vouchers for recruitment into the service, and management of the service would wish to make issues clear.



It said the Ministry of Finance last year gave clearance to the GIS to recruit 500 eligible Ghanaians into the service. Management immediately set up a committee to come out with modalities for the recruitment process.



It said following from this, an advert was placed in the National Dailies setting out the requirements for the recruitment. The GCB Bank limited was contracted to be the sales point for the sale of e-vouchers across all their branches nationwide.



It stated that sale of application forms was not new, since it has been the practice in previous recruitment exercise since 2012.



According to the release the cost of this year’s application e-vouchers was reduced from GH¢100.00 to GH¢50.00 as compared to the previous recruitment in 2016 upon the directive of government to all security agencies under the Ministry of the Interior.



It said Trybnet, a software developer was contracted to design an e-recruitment system that would help the Service conduct a very free, transparent and fair exercise, and the Business School of the University of Ghana was contracted to set questions for the aptitude test.



The release stated that management was to give each eligible Ghanaian an equal and fair chance of applying to join the GIS and in doing so to select the best among the pool of eligible applicants.



It indicated that at the end of the sales, a total of 83,539 vouchers were sold out of which a total of 47,477 applicants qualified.



According to the release the cost of the e-voucher was to cater for the service of the GCB Bank, the software developer and other administrative activities, adding that the other charges were for the hiring of screening venues, examination halls, ambulances, contracting sanitation companies to clean up both the examination and screening centres, provision of food and water for the screening teams and applicants among others across all the 10 regions.



It said management of the GIS therefore assures the general public that every money collected was well accounted for and would be judiciously used for the intended purpose.

Source: GNA