Wife of alleged rapist weeps in court

The wife of Rabih Haddad, the 39-year-old Lebanese Businessman accused of raping his 19-year-old domestic help, wept uncontrollably in court as the case was adjourned to January 9.

The wife of the accused had her hopes crushed when an Accra High Court adjourned the hearing of the bail application at the instance of the prosecution because the State Attorney assigned to the matter was indisposed.

The woman who could not control her tears broke down at the court drawing sympathy from some of the audience.

Defence Counsel, Mr Ralph Poku Adusei earlier informed the court that Haddad’s wife and two kids have been thrown out of their apartment.

According to the defence counsel, the weeping wife was expecting the court to grant her husband bail so he could find the entire family good sleeping place.

Mr Adusei drew the court’s attention to the fact that the matter before it was a “human rights crises,” which ought to heard, adding that the facts of the matter did not support the charge.

Counsel said the matter could be heard without the presence of the State Attorney since they have filed their affidavit in opposition, which the court could rely on.

He held that if the State Attorney was not available, someone else should have been be assigned to the case describing the actions of the State as an attempt to delay the processes.

Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong former Attorney General (AG) who was watching brief informed the court that she had earlier communicated with the substantive attorney who informed her that she was indisposed.

According to the former AG, she also spoke to the Attorney General who suggested the matter be adjourned so an attorney could be assigned to handle it.



On December 5, this year a District Court in Accra remanded into Police custody on a charge of rape.

The State has however filed an affidavit in opposition to the bail application.

At the High Court, Mr Justice Justine Kofi Dorgu, the trial judge adjourned the matter to January 9.

The facts as narrated by the Prosecution at the District Court was that the victim is a 19-year-old Togolese who was engaged as a domestic house help at the residence of Haddad.

Haddad is a Lebanese resident at Airport Hills, Accra.

Prosecution said in the month of November, last year, the, alleged victim was employed by the accused as a house help and she shares the boys quarters of the house with another house help.

The prosecution said ever since the alleged victim moved to the house the accused had persistently harassed her and insisted on having sexual intercourse with her anytime other occupants of the house including Haddad’s wife are out of the premises.

Prosecution said on November 30, last year, in the afternoon Haddad lured the victim into one of the rooms upstairs in the house and had sex with her.

Prosecution said the victim reported the incident to a co-worker in the house but both kept the incident to themselves for the fear of losing their jobs.

On December 2, between 16:00 hours and 17:00 hours when Haddad’s wife and kids had gone out, Haddad requested for coffee from the alleged victim.

She then proceeded to the kitchen to prepare the coffee when Haddad then approached her and demanded sex from her.

Prosecution said the victim resisted and this infuriated Haddad who slapped her on the face and held her neck and dragged her into the master bedroom.

According to prosecution Haddad stripped her naked and had sex with her.

Prosecution said after the act the accused warned her not to inform anyone and then took his bath and left the house in his car.

Prosecution said the victim, for the second time reported her ordeal to a co-worker who in turn passed the information to a police officer who was on duty nearby.

The matter was, therefore reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Airport upon which Haddad was arrested.

Prosecution said the victim was issued with a medical report form to seek treatment while a DNA test was to be conducted to confirm or otherwise the allegation of rape.

Haddad has however denied the offence, the prosecution said.

Source: GNA