Overbooking: KLM compensates stranded passengers with €600

The Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) has compensated stranded passengers, who were denied boarding due to over booking on an Accra-Amsterdam bound flight on Saturday January 6.

All, the affected 16 passengers were paid €600; additionally, the affected passengers received GH¢50.00 from the airline to cover the cost of transportation to and from the Kotoka International Airport.

Mr Dick van Nieuwenhuyzen, the Country Manager of Air France-KLM, said arrangements were made for the passengers to travel the following day Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Air France-KLM has been operating in Ghana for decades, offering unmatched service to all passengers.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the oldest scheduled airline in the world still operating under its original name.

In 2016, the KLM Group operated worldwide flights with over 200 aircraft, generating €10 billion revenues and employing 32,000 staff from its Amsterdam base.

Source: GNA