Let’s forge ahead in unity – Mahama appeals to NDC supporters

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to unite and forge ahead in unity.

He said collective support is needed in the quest to win the next elections.

Speaking over the weekend, President Mahama said internal wrangling and bickering could divide the rank and file and narrow the fortunes of the party in the next general election.

The former President said this when he addressed hundreds of NDC supporters, members and sympathizers at a “Unity Walk” in Techiman in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He said election 2020 is not too far off hence the need for members of the party to allow unity to prevail they forge ahead together.

Former President Mahama said the constituency and grassroots remained the strength of the party and asked the supporters to register to with the party.

He reminded them that the registration fee was only GH¢1 and told the supporters to go along with their two passport pictures when the party’s registration exercise opened.

Source: GNA