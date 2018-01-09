Court orders Police to speed up former Vandal murder case

George Osei Mensah, the footballer who is accused of stabbing a former student of University of Ghana to death has made his second appearance before the Madina District Court.



Mensah dressed in white long sleeves shirt with black trousers looked sober when he mounted the witness box.



The accused who previously has plaited his hair, has now shaved it looking nice in that regard.



Mensah has been provisionally charged with murdering Martin Tweneboah aka Tipsy. His plea has not taken.



The accused on December 9, last year, stabbed Tweneboah with a broken bottle at the Commonwealth Hall.



When the matter was called, Inspector Joyce Ninson told the court presided over by Mr Richard D. Anku that they were yet to forward a duplicate docket to the Attorney General’s office adding that they were almost done with investigations.



Chief Inspector Ninson further told the court that the Police was waiting for the full autopsy report on the deceased from the pathologist.



The Defence team led by Mr Stephen Opoku prayed the court to prevail on the prosecution to expedite action on the matter so that the human rights of his client was not infringed since the Police had almost completed with investigations.



According Mr Opoku, the pathologist has a number of cases on his hand and therefore needed to be pushed to get the autopsy report.



The court presided over by Mr Richard D. Anku ordered prosecution to follow up on the matter at the Attorney General’s Department and adjourned the matter to February 1.



The case of prosecution was that Mensah and Tweneboah attended the funeral of a former student of the University of Ghana, who was also a Vandal at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.



Prosecution said while two were in the Commonwealth hall van on their way to Accra, they engaged in a heated argument over who was a vandal and who was not.



According to prosecution, Tweneboah allegedly ordered Mensah to get out of the van which was for Vandals but the accused failed to get out of the car.



Prosecution said when Mensah and Tweneboah arrived at the University of Ghana campus, the argument persisted and Mensah grabbed an empty bottle at Father Bacchus Statute at Commonwealth, broke it and stabbed the deceased multiple times on the neck.



Prosecution said Tweneboah was rushed to the Legon Hospital but was pronounced dead. A report was therefore made to the Police.

Source: GNA