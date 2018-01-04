NCCE urges traders to honour tax obligation 

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Thursday urged traders in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region to honestly declare their incomes

and pay their taxes to help government undertake development projects.

The nationwide campaign, being undertaken in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) educated traders including motorbike mechanics, motorbike spare parts dealers, motor king operators and lotto agents among others on tax compliance.

Operating on the theme, “Our Tax Our Future”, the campaign, part of measures by the NCCE to educate and sensitize the people on their social responsibility and the need for taxpayers to honour their tax obligations.

Speaking to the traders in Navrongo, Mr Abubakari Abakuri, the District Civic Education Officer of the NCCE, said the campaign was targeted at increasing the national revenue through tax and making the public aware that compliance was a Constitutional demand.

“This will be attained through sensitizing the citizenry to accept that paying of taxes is a civic duty and constitutional obligation,” he said.

Mr Umar Sulemana, the District Director of the NCCE, appealed to the public to register their businesses to help them pay their taxes and said measures had been put in place to further engage the other group of traders such as transport operators (GPRTU), shop owners, faith based organization, cattle dealers and others in Paga, Sirigu and Chiana.

Source: GNA