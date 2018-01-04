More rush to pay TV license fee in Koforidua

More people in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital, are reported to be rushing to pay their television (TV) license fee to avoid trouble with the law.

Barely 48 hours after the announcement of the establishment of special courts to deal with defaulters, in excess of 100 TV owners in the area, had settled the fee.

Mr. Owusu Aquah, the Regional Television License Coordinator, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday.

He encouraged everybody to do the right thing by paying the fee and warned of arrest and prosecution of offenders.

He added that they were going to involve the police to ensure that there was compliance.

Mr. Acquah said adequate public sensitization had been done since year 2015 and that there could not be any excuses by anybody.

Offenders pay a fine of up to GH¢3,000.00 in addition to the license fee arrears from 2015 or spend time in prison.

Source: GNA