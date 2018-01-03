GHALCA pays GH¢160,000 to clubs

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has paid a total of GH¢160000 to participating clubs ahead of the upcoming G-8 tournament slated Accra and Cape Coast Stadia from 6th – 24th January, 2018.

The G-8 tournament, which has been divided into two groups would see Group A having League Champions Aduana Stars, FA Cup winners Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC and Eleven Wonders playing at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, with Group B having FA Cup finalist Accra Hearts of Oak, Ebusua Dwarfs, Medeama SC alongside Karela FC playing at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

GHALCA Chairman Mr. Kudjo Fiano in an interview with GNA Sports noted that the participating clubs have all picked their cheques and are ready to play the tournament, which would serve as a preparatory game for Ghana’s contingents for this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions.

“We have just finished with one of the stake holder meetings to keep us abreast with organization.

“All clubs have picked their appearance fee cheques of GH¢20,000 each and everything is in place to kick start on the 6th of January at the two venues.

“The clubs having committed themselves to this tournament and sees it as an avenue to prepare for the coming season especially those going to Africa and they have promised to give the tournament their full support,” he added.

The tournament, which will see the top two clubs from each group advancing to the semi-finals would pick an additional GH¢5,000.00 each, as the eventual winning club would take home GH¢10,000.00 with the runner-up taking home GH¢5,000.00.

