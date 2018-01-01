Priest calls on government to be bold to punish any corrupt public official

The Very Rev. Solomon Kwesi Bruce, Superintendent Minister of the Atonsu Circuit of the Methodist Church in Kumasi, has called for strong backing for the government’s drive to root out corruption.



“The fight against corruption is everybody’s business”, he said, adding that, any offender should be punished.



He said more should be done to protect the public purse and ensure that the nation’s resources were efficiently managed to benefit everybody.



Delivering the sermon at a watchnight service to ring in the New Year at the Atonsu Emmanuel Methodist Church, he added that, nobody should be allowed to steal and squander the money and wealth of the state.



“We must resolve to make 2018 a corruption-free year. This resolution is what is needed to ensure our progress as a nation”, he added.



The Very Rev Bruce advised the people to overcome division, vindictiveness and hatred.



They should also accept to work hard in their various fields of endeavor to increase productivity in all sectors of the economy.



At the Christ Cosmopolitan Incorporated (CCI) Ministries, Pastor Dr. Obed Obeng-Addai, the General Overseer, urged the church to pray for the leadership of the nation to stay focused on the job of building a society that worked for everybody.



He reminded all to be God-fearing and said that was the secret behind every successful society.



At the Oforikrom Apostolic Church, the Head Pastor, the Rev Joseph Eshun, said the church had tremendous role to help people to smooth over their differences to live in total peace.



He asked that it stood up against social injustices and boldly condemned anything evil and toxic to the health of society.

Source: GNA