Juju man arrested for possessing fake currencies

The Wassa Akropong district police command has arrested a juju man for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.



According to ASP Olivia Adiku, the Western Regional Police PRO, at about 1430 hours on Sunday December 31, one John Opoku and three others from Wassa and Kwame Dikrom, assisted by Military Patrol Officers, arrested Mallam Latif Abdul Mumuni for defrauding them to the tune of GH¢81, 000 .00.



The said Mallam took GH¢ 81,000 .00 from the complainants to enable him to uncover some gold buried by their dead (complainants) Grandparents.



She said after buying some items for Mallam Latif to fulfill his part of the agreement he failed and rather gave them various denominations of fake currencies in US dollars, Euro, CFA and Cedis, all amounting to GH¢1.5 milion.



The complainants later realised that the notes were counterfeit and reported the matter to the police.



The suspect is currently behind bars awaiting further police interrogation and investigations.

Source: GNA