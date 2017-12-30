Defence Minister inaugurates Advisory Board

A ten-member Ministerial Advisory Board has been inaugurated with a call on members to enable the Defence Ministry tap into their wealth of expertise and experience in order to fulfil its mandate.

The members were also reminded that with their diverse backgrounds, it was expected that they would be professional in their undertakings and contribute to the development of the Ministry.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence, made the call during the inauguration of the Ministerial Advisory Board at The Square in Accra

He said the Ministry had initiated a number of programmes and activities in line with the mandate of the President and these would require the expertise of professionals and experienced personalities like them.

The Minister said among the many issues that would attract their utmost attention, were the two biggest problems of the Armed Forces currently of retooling and housing.

“You will also have to deal with the vision of the Armed Forces in national development which will require the Military to assist in nurturing discipline in the youth, among many other programmes,” he added.

He expressed the hope that the board would play its role in advising the Minister for Defence on adjustment in policy directions, planning objectives and operational strategies as well as promote constant interaction between the Ministry and its major stakeholders.

The board is chaired by the Minister for Defence with other members, including the Deputy Minister for Defence, Major Derek Oduro (rtd), Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, and the Chief Director at the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, Mr Suleiman Ahmed.

The rest are Mrs Barbara Addo, Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Brigadier General Joseph Odei (rtd), representing the Veterans Administration, Ghana and Mr Oppong-Bio, a representative of the Private Sector.

The rest are Mr Edwin Addo-Tawiah, representative of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors and Mr Martins Nnuro, representing the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana. Dr Evans A. Dzikum, Chief Director at the Ministry of Defence, is member/secretary of the board.

The board was sworn into office by the Judge Advocate General (JAG) at the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Edem Fiawoo.

Source: GNA