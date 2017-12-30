Customs Division destroys contraband goods in Ho

The Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority on Friday destroyed 35 packages of prohibited items intercepted within the year.

Mr Ebenezer Kenney, Chief Revenue Officer, Preventive, at the Volta Regional office of the Ghana Revenue Authority, said the items included hundreds of compressed slabs of Indian Hemp and medicaments.

He said the exercise, as part of the GRA’s preventive duty, was aimed towards safeguarding public health and safety by filtering out contrabands.

The items were incinerated at a land fill site in the presence of officers of the Food and Drugs Authority, Environmental Health Protection Agency and the security services.

Source: GNA