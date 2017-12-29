Curfew on Kpatinga and its environs renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs from 00:00 hours (12 midnight) to 04:00 hours, effective Friday, December 29.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

It called on the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

The statement warned them of the continued ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and that any persons found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA