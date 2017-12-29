Curfew on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships from 1800 hours to 0600 hours, effective Sunday, December 31.

The renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

It called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, the youth and the people to use the established mechanisms to resolve their conflicts and disputes to ensure peace in the area.

The statement reminded them of the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and that any persons found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA