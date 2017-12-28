Nigerian remanded for robbing two Germans

A 20-year-old Nigerian barber who allegedly threatened two German Volunteers with a gun and a knife in their rooms at Asylum Down, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



John Adeyemi aka Shinzy Amani, has been charged with robbery, threat of death and unlawful entry.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin Doku remanded Adeyemi into Police custody to reappear on January 10.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Isaac Dosoo said the complainants, Feher Franziska and Antonia Suemnich are Germans residing at Asylum Down, Accra. They are also members of Rainbow Garden Village, a German based Non-governmental organization which teaches children at Nima.



Prosecution said Adeyemi resides at Labadi at Accra.



The prosecution said accused is in love with a Swiss national in Ghana who teaches at the German-Swiss school on the Ring road. Accused therefore got to know the complainants through his girlfriend.



Prosecution said the accused for some time had been trailing the complainants from school to their residence.



On December 19, this year, Prosecution said at about 4:00pm whiles the complainants were in their apartment the accused person sneaked into the house thinking there was nobody around and went into the complainants’ room.



Complainants who were in and half naked asked him to get out of the room but he declined and in their attempt to push him out of the room and seek assistance, Adeyemi pulled out a knife and displayed a pistol from his bag threatening to stab anyone of them if they dare create a scene.



Prosecution said accused armed with the knife ordered the complainants to sit on a bed and surrender their Samsung galaxy S8 and I phone 8 mobile phones and accessories and bolted.



The prosecution said accused who had the complainants’ social media and parents contacts sent messages to the complainants’ parents to immediately book flights for their wards o leave the country or else he would kill them.



Prosecution said in the text messages accused person further indicated to the complainants’ parents that they were lucky when he spared them their lives and that their prompt evacuation from Ghana would be in their own interest.



According to prosecution a report was made to the Police and accused was arrested at his hideout by the Nima Divisional Police.



Prosecution said when Adeyemi was picked up, a stainless knife and a plastic toy pistol was found in his possession whiles the complainants’ mobile phones were also retrieved.



During interrogation the accused person admitted the offence.



Source: GNA