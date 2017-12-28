Five teenagers arrested for sexually abusing 15-year-old student

Five persons have been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly inserting their fingers into the private part of a 15 year old girl and one of them having sex with her at Osu.

The five including an 18-year old Senior High School student and four Junior High School students’ ages between 16 and 17 (juveniles) kissed and fondled the victim and also took video shots and posted same on social media.

The victim’s uncle however saw the video that went viral and confronted the victim.

They have been variously charged with indecent assault, child pornography and defilement.

The act comes after a similar incident took place at Kumasi Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin, based on the ages of the accused and juveniles, did not take their pleas and advised their parents to get legal representation for their wards.

This was after parents of the accused and the four juveniles had told the court that they have not been to court before hence they did not know that they had to engage the services of lawyers

The accused person and the four juveniles were admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢ 10,000 with a surety each. They are to reappear on January 5, next year.

The facts as presented by Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire was that the victim, a student, resides at Osu with her mother. On August 21, this year, at about 1900 hours the victim decided to take a stroll to the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Osu where she met one of the juveniles who was also in the company of the 18 year old accused.

The accused and one of the juveniles engaged the victim in a conversation. Later the other juveniles joined them.

Prosecution said the 18 year old Senior High student and his accomplices lured the victim to dark spot near Osu Salem Junior High School and they took turns to fondle her breast, inserted their finger into her vagina.

Prosecution said the victim resisted but other juveniles pinned her down whiles others continue to kiss and fondle her breast.

In her bid to shout for help the culprits gagged her and one of them used his mobile phone to take video shots of the act.

After the act one of the juveniles aged 16 asked the victim to allow him have sex with her or else all the five would take turns to have sexual intercourse with her.

Prosecution said after the 16 year old juvenile had sex with the victim, he pulled out a knife and threatened her not to inform anyone.

After the act the victim dressed up and the accused and the four juveniles departed.

Prosecution said the sex tape however went viral on social media. On September 15, this year, the victim’s uncle received the video on whatsapp and when the victim was quizzed she narrated her ordeal.

A report was made to the Police at Osu and medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.

The prosecution said investigation led to the arrest of the accused and the four juveniles.

Source: GNA