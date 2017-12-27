Security arrests 14 illegal miners in special operation

Fourteen (14) suspected illegal miners have been arrested and various mining equipment seized in special operation mounted in the Amansie West District during the Christmas.



It was jointly carried out by a combined team of security personnel in the district and the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners.



Mr. William Bediako Asante, the District Chief Executive (DCE), told journalists that the suspects were being held by the police and would be put before the court to answer for their crime.



He underlined the unswerving determination of the District Security Committee (DISEC) to sustain the fight to stop the destruction of the environment by illegal miners.



He added that those, who had chosen to remain recalcitrant – defy the ban on the illegal activity, would never be allowed to have their way.



“Nobody should underestimate out resolve to protect the river bodies, forests, farms and farmlands.”



The DCE rallied the chiefs and people in the various communities to give strong backing to the ‘anti-galamsey’ fight, saying, it was in everybody’s interest to safeguard the area’s environment.

Source: GNA