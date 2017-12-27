GNPC celebrates Ababio for role in Ghana’s oil discovery

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has honoured Mr Edward Ababio, for the key roles he played leading to the discovery of oil in commercial qualities in Ghana, ten years after the feat.

Mr Ababio presented the first oil from the Jubilee Field with Mr. Samuel Obeng Djan (ex-GNPC Geologist) to the then Minister of Energy, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda – who presented it to the then President John Agyekum Kufour and then to Parliament, to officially announce the discovery of oil in commercial quantities in Ghana in 2007.

Mr Ababio was the GNPC Engineer and Government representative on board the Belford Dolphin rig during the drilling of the Mahogany-1 exploration well by KOSMOS Energy leading to the discovery of the Jubilee Field.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, an elated Mr Ababio expressed his gratitude to the Board and Management of GNPC for the honour done him.

With over 25 years’ experience in Petroleum Engineering and Upstream Petroleum Project Management, the Board and Management of GNPC celebrated Mr Ababio at age 57.

Mr Ababio, affectionately called Opolee, has been a shining example in his career and an inspirational leader, having groomed many young engineers who work with him in Ghana and elsewhere.

Mr Ababio was initially involved in the well engineering design of the Mahogany-1 well with Anadarko’s well engineering team in Houston, Texas.

He assisted in setting up the Takoradi Shore-base in preparation for the first Mahogany exploration drilling campaign.

He was GNPC Jubilee Project team lead, which drilled the various wells leading to the production of first oil in 2012.

Fresh from Moscow Gubkin Institute of Oil and Gas University with an MSc Degree in Petroleum Engineering, Mr Ababio’s remarkable journey in GNPC began in 1989 as a National Service Person.

Starting off as an Assistant Petroleum Engineer, he rose through the ranks and is currently Reservoir and Production Engineering Manager at GNPC.

Mr Ababio was born in Efiduase-Koforidua in the Eastern Region; and he attended Koforidua Experimental School and Koforidua Secondary Technical (SECTECH) School (Mmarima Mba).

He had his sixth form education at St Augustine’s College where the inspiration to become a petroleum engineer was birthed when he saw the operations of the engineers on the Saltpond Oil Field.

Mr Ababio is a member of the Ghana Association of Engineers and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Mr Ababio got married to Doris, in Moscow, Russia where they were both pursuing higher education.

In response to the question “What does your role entail?” Mr Ababio said: “Apart from developing robust in-house reservoir models for production forecasting and reserves evaluation, I am also responsible for ensuring accurate oil and gas production, reporting to GNPC’s Senior Management and Stakeholders.”

On “What would you say is the highlight of your career?” Mr Ababio noted that: “The discovery of oil on the Jubilee Field definitely. I was simply excited it happened in my lifetime and I’m glad I played a significant role in this historic blessing for my motherland.”

“To all the Ghanaian men and women who worked in diverse ways to make this oil discovery successful – I salute you all. It has been 10yrs!” he added.

On “How do you see GNPC 10 years from today?” Mr Ababio said: “If we work together and efficiently, GNPC will achieve operatorship status.”

With respect to the question “GNPC back in the day and now, what do you miss?” Mr Ababio stated that: “We used to be a much smaller team when I started work. I was surrounded by my age mates, all of us very young and ambitious. In fact, some of my colleagues have become lifetime friends and family”.

“Most of them, Managers in their disciplines, Sam, Star, Addy, Osei, Eben, Alex, Darko, Kwato, Victor, Theo, Corquaye aka Stone, and Mr Francis Ackah . I still cherish the friendship we developed during my stay in Moscow together with Thomas Manu and K.B. Amissah Arthur.”

Mr Ababio hailed his late grandmother, Madam Ama Konadu, his mum, Atta Maame and late dad Opanyin Kwaku Charles, for the influential roles they played in his upbringing.

“Though my grandma didn’t have formal education, she ensured that her children and grandchildren got the opportunity to enjoy quality education. I benefited immensely from her fortitude,” he said.

“I also want to express my sincere thanks to my former manager, Tony Deckor of blessed memory for the immense role he played in shaping my professional career.”

“I dedicate this day to everybody who in diverse ways has crossed my path in my professional and social life.”

Source: GNA