Ghana government commended for restoring Founder’s Day celebration to September 21

The Western Nzema Youth League (WNYL), a youth group, has commended the government for restoring the Founder’s Day celebration to September 21, the birthday of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the WNYL, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said reversing the day was a significant move that resonated with the historical and cultural fabric of Ghana.

He said the decision was not merely a matter of changing a date but symbolised a profound recognition of Dr Nkrumah’s pivotal role in Ghana’s independence and his enduring legacy as a champion of Pan-Africanism.

He said: “In the past years, Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana, had often been relegated to the status of a “prophet without honour” in his own land.

“His vision for a united Africa and his relentless fight against colonialism have been overshadowed by political narratives that sometimes seek to diminish his contributions.”

Dr Kwesie stated that by reinstating Dr Nkrumah’s birthday as a national holiday, the government had taken a bold step towards rectifying historical oversight and honouring a leader whose ideals continued to inspire generations.

“Nkrumah’s birthday is not just a celebration of an individual, but a commemoration of the values of freedom, unity, and self-determination that he espoused.

“It serves as a reminder of the struggles faced by the early leaders of Ghana and the sacrifices made for the nation’s sovereignty,” Dr Kwesie stated.

The WNYL Leader applauded the government for the move, noting that the decision fostered a sense of national pride and identity, while encouraging Ghanaians to reflect on their history and the principles that underpinned their nationhood.

He said: “By embracing Nkrumah’s legacy, Ghana can rekindle the spirit of unity and purpose that characterised the early days of independence.”

Source: GNA