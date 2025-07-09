Ghana gets $30m China grant for Aflao market project

Ghana has secured a $30 million grant from the China government to construct a modern market in Aflao in the Ketu South municipality of the Volta region. This is the country’s busiest eastern border town with Togo.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who signed the agreement on behalf of Ghana on July 7, 2025, described the project as a major economic intervention directed by President John Mahama in fulfillment of his 2024 campaign promise to the people of Aflao.

Aflao’s strategic location as a major West African trade corridor makes the market’s redevelopment critical to regional commerce. The planned market is expected to significantly enhance cross-border trade by linking commercial activities between Ghana’s Ho market and the bustling Lomé markets in Togo.

“The new Aflao market will not only uplift local livelihoods but further cement Aflao’s status as a thriving West African trading hub,” Mr Ablakwa said after the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Tong Defa, signed on behalf of the Chinese government.

Mr Ablakwa drew parallels to the Kotokuraba Market in Cape Coast—also funded through a similar Chinese grant during the Mills/Mahama administration—emphasizing that the Aflao market project follows a proven model of strategic infrastructure investment that boosts economic inclusion.

Construction of the market is expected to commence later this year.

By Fred Duhoe