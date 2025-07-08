Ghana cedi gains strength against US dollar year-on-year

Bank of Ghana data show the cedi markedly appreciated against the US dollar between June 2024 and June 2025, based on interbank foreign exchange comparisons.

A year-on-year analysis conducted by the Ghana News Agency highlights a significant strengthening of the local currency, suggesting improved prospects for economic stability.

In June 2024, the cedi traded at GH¢14.14, rising to GH¢14.59 by 28 June.

By contrast, June 2025 reflected considerable gains, with the dollar mid-rate at GH¢10.25 on 5 June and maintaining stability between GH¢10.30 and GH¢10.32 throughout the month.

On June 30, 2025, the rate stood at GH¢10.31, emphasising the appreciation.

For example, the mid-rate on 19 June declined from GH¢14.35 in 2024 to GH¢10.30 in 2025; likewise, on 24 June, it dropped from GH¢14.49 to GH¢10.30.

Source: GNA